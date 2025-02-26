The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Culture, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Ukrainian director of commercials Vitalii Kokoshko killed in Russia's war

by Kateryna Hodunova February 26, 2025 5:11 PM 1 min read
Vitalii Kokoshko, one of the most decorated Ukrainian commercials director, was killed in Russia's war, his daughter Olha Kokoshko, said on Feb. 25, 2025. (Vitalii Kokoshko / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vitalii Kokoshko, a Ukrainian director of commercials and veteran of the Ukrainian advertising industry, was killed in Russia's war, his daughter Olha Kokoshko wrote on Facebook on Feb. 25.

Kokoshko joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. He served in the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, which defended Kyiv during the first days of the all-out war and then relocated to Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"My dad was a man of great heart and soul, so our hearts and souls are so deeply affected by his loss. Thank you for your support," his daughter wrote.

The soldier's daughter added that he was killed in his brigade's unit, without specifying any other details.

Kokoshko was 58 years old.

As a director and producer, Kokoshko has made over 400 commercials. In 1998, he founded the Kinograf advertising agency. He received 43 Effie Ukraine awards and over 350 awards from creative advertising festivals, including Cannes Lions, Epica, Eurobest, and Golden Drum.

Exclusive: The full text of the US-Ukraine mineral deal
The Kyiv Independent has obtained from a source in the Ukrainian government, the full text of the mineral deal agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.