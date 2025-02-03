Ukrainian citizen beaten to death in Bratislava, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A homeless Ukrainian citizen was beaten to death in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Slovak media outlet Aktuality reported on Feb. 3.

The Ukrainian man was found on Jan. 30 in front of the Nivy shopping center in Bratislava with serious injuries to his head and body. He was hospitalized but died the next day due to the severity of his injuries.

The man was previously caught stealing from the New Yorker clothing store in Nivy. Later, he was taken to a back room of the shopping center, as seen on the surveillance cameras.

Slovak police are investigating several versions of the circumstances surrounding the death of a Ukrainian national, according to Aktuality. Local law enforcement agencies have not ruled out the possibility that the man was beaten by police and private security guards.

The paramedic who treated the man also pointed to a possible beating as the cause of the victim's injuries.

The Ukrainian Embassy has reached out to the Slovak police and Slovakia's ombudsman.

"Shocked by the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava. We cannot exclude ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

"We demand an impartial investigation and accountability," Sybiha added.

The death of the Ukrainian citizen comes amid increased tensions between Kyiv and Bratislava. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a long-time opponent of military aid to Ukraine, has escalated threats against Kyiv following the termination of Russian gas transit via Ukrainian territory on Jan. 1.

Fico's Kremlin-friendly policies sparked widespread demonstrations throughout Slovakia, which his government has blamed on an alleged Ukrainian-backed coup. Fico has not provided evidence to support the allegations.