Ukrainian chess player becomes youngest Grandmaster in the world

by Rachel Amran January 5, 2024 1:03 AM 1 min read
Ihor Samunenkov became the youngest Grandmaster in the world on Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: Kyiv Regional Chess Federation)
This audio is created with AI assistance

14-year-old Ukrainian chess player, Ihor Samunenkov, won the title of Grandmaster on Jan. 2, 2024. Samunenkovv is now the youngest player in the world to hold the title.

Originally from Kyiv, Samunenkov has played chess professionally since the age of eight. He earned the title of International Chess Federation (FIDE) master in 2021, before becoming an international master in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Samunenkov is younger than American chess player, Abhimanyu Mishra, who won the title at the age of 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days.

The Ministry also noted that in 2002, another Ukrainian, Ruslan Ponomaryov, became the youngest chess world champion in history after earning the title at the age of 16.

Grandmaster is one of the highest titles players can achieve, with the exception of World Champion. Chess players awarded this title remain Grandmasters for life.

Author: Rachel Amran
