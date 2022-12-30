Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian army liberates village in Luhansk Oblast in coordinated assault operation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 12:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The village of Novosilske was liberated from Russia in a coordinated Ukrainian assault operation, Luhansk Oblast military administration announced on Dec. 30.

A joint force consisting of the Kraken Special Unit and the 92th Separate Mechanized Brigade conducted a “fiery raid on the occupied village”, with numerous Russian troops taken captive.

“The village is controlled by the Ukrainian army,” the report read.

Novosilske lies 18 kilometers northwest of the key strategic town of Svatove, the focal point of Russia's defense of occupied Luhansk Oblast along with the town of Kreminna further south.

Since Ukrainian reached the administrative border of the oblast in early October, further progress has been much slower as Russia developed an entrenched defensive posture.

According to Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk regional state administration, 13 settlements in Luhansk Oblast have been liberated as of Dec.14.

Over December, Haidai made several claims that Ukrainian forces were closing in on Kreminna, but these are yet to be independently verified.

As Russia digs in along Donbas front line, no end in sight for civilian suffering
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.