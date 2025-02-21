Ukrainian, US officials negotiated throughout the night amid minerals deal dispute, Axios reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and U.S. officials were at the table overnight and into the morning discussing an "improved" bilateral rare earth mineral deal on Feb. 21, Axios reported.

The U.S. is looking to obtain 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, NBC reported on Feb. 15. Washington has signaled openness to deploy American troops to guard these resources if there is a deal with Russia to end the war, unnamed American officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in early February that he wanted to strike a deal with Ukraine involving access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued aid. Trump later claimed that Kyiv has "essentially agreed" to a $500 billion resource deal.

A former Ukrainian official described the initial deal as "a colonial agreement." U.S. President Donald Trump slammed President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to accept the mineral deal on Feb. 19.

The White House sent Ukraine the latest version of the deal on the eve of Feb. 20, Axios reported citing a U.S. official and a source with direct knowledge. It is not immediately clear to what the terms of the new deal are.

The U.S. proposed an improved agreement earlier this week and has further modified the proposal. The original deal did not offer any security guarantees to Ukraine.

The deal is a "make or break scenario for the Ukrainians," the U.S. official told Axios.

It is now up to Zelensky to accept the new deal, both sources expressed concern the rift between Trump and Zelensky may worsen if Ukraine does not accept a deal.

During his evening address on Feb. 21, Zelensky said that as negotiations are ongoing, Ukraine was looking for the deal to culminate in a "just result."

"This is an agreement that can strengthen our relations, and the key is to work out the details to ensure its effectiveness. I look forward to the outcome," Zelensky said.

U.S. officials and some Ukrainian officials are reportedly pressuring Zelensky to come to an agreement, Axios reported.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Feb. 21 that President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. "in the very short term," the Guardian reported.

"President Zelensky is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term," Waltz said at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "And that is good for Ukraine. What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States?"