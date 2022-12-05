Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Stellar Ukrainian air defense performance praised by Zelensky as over 60 Russian missiles shot down

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 6:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 60 out of just over 70 Russian cruise missiles were shot down on Dec. 5 by Ukrainian air defense and planes, according to figures published by the Ukrainian Air Force.

38 Kh-101 and Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles were launched from southern Russian and the Caspian Sea, while 22 sea-launched Kalibrs and nine assorted air-launched missiles were fired from the Black Sea, the Air Force wrote on Telegram.

Speaking in his regular evening address to the nation, president Volodymyr Zelensky sincerely thanked the Ukrainian air defense forces, confirming that the vast majority of the Russian missiles were successfully shot down.

In Russia's eighth mass missile strike on Ukraine, explosions were reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, as well as in Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, and Kharkiv.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s energy system is functioning and remains intact, however, the energy facilities were hit in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts. Emergency power outages were implemented in several regions, the PM said.

According to Zelensky, emergency services are already working on restoring the electricity. "Our people will never give up," he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.