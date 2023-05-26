Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's Supreme Court elects new head

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 5:39 PM 1 min read
Stanislav Kravchenko was elected as the new head of Ukraine's Supreme Court on May 26 after former Head Vsevolod Kniaziev was charged with corruption.

Kravchenko secured the position for a four-year term after receiving the votes of 108 out of the 148 judges present.

Kravchenko has previously been accused of failing to declare some his assets, while the Public Integrity Council judicial non-government organization ruled that he lacks credibility due to his previous work.

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) charged former Supreme Court Head Vsevolod Kniaziev with corruption on May 16. That same day, 140 out of 142 judges present voted to dismiss Kniaziev from his position.

The charges stem from allegations that Kniaziev accepted a bribe in exchange for issuing a court decision that favored Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago.

If convicted, Kniaziev may face up to 12 years in prison.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
