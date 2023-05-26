Ukraine's Supreme Court elects new head

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stanislav Kravchenko was elected as the new head of Ukraine's Supreme Court on May 26 after former Head Vsevolod Kniaziev was charged with corruption.

Kravchenko secured the position for a four-year term after receiving the votes of 108 out of the 148 judges present.

Kravchenko has previously been accused of failing to declare some his assets, while the Public Integrity Council judicial non-government organization ruled that he lacks credibility due to his previous work.

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) charged former Supreme Court Head Vsevolod Kniaziev with corruption on May 16. That same day, 140 out of 142 judges present voted to dismiss Kniaziev from his position.

The charges stem from allegations that Kniaziev accepted a bribe in exchange for issuing a court decision that favored Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago.

If convicted, Kniaziev may face up to 12 years in prison.