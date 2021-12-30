Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's soldiers may soon get better, warmer boots

by Illia Ponomarenko December 30, 2021 8:20 PM 2 min read
Experimental Ukrainian military boots were tested in various environments through much of 2021. (ArmyInform)
It looks like Ukraine's military can soon expect a new goodie to stay warm in the nasty weather.

The Armed Forces are currently completing field tests of new soldier boots for wintertime. These are expected to outmatch standard-issue models produced by Ukrainian company Talan, a major contractor for the military.

Talan's boots have been in wide use for years and received mixed feedback from personnel. Many criticized the footwear for being heavy, sultry and not breathable enough, according to the military. The sole was also said to be far from perfect.

Now is the company's attempt to redeem itself. The new experimental footwear, also designed and modified by Talan, is aimed at being drier, warmed, lighter, and more comfortable for long walks.

The new boots are made from nubuck leather to make them breathe easier. Soles are designed to cleanse themselves of dirt on the go, have better grip and make the wearer expend less energy while walking. The designers also said it's now faster and easier to tie the laces.

The boots' anti-puncture Kevlar layer sits next to the neoprene heat insulating cover, in addition to a foil layer in the boot tip, which makes them comfortably warm in the cold season.

According to the military, the new model weighs 10% less than the old Talans. The basic color was changed to olive to look better with the standard MM14 camouflage pattern widely used with Ukraine's field fatigues.

According to the military, the new boots have been tested in everyday use, in long marches and in the frosty and wet weather, receiving positive feedback from personnel.

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Editors' Picks

