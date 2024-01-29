Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's POW Coordination Headquarters restores services after cyberattack

by Martin Fornusek January 29, 2024 11:06 AM 2 min read
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War's logo. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Jan. 29 that it had restored all services following yesterday's DDoS attack.

The attack came amid an escalating cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine, with numerous large-scale cyberattacks reported by both sides.

"After a proper check by IT specialists, all services of the Coordination Headquarters, which were subjected to a DDoS attack yesterday, are working normally and are available online," the headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

The department responsible for monitoring the treatment of prisoners of war (POW) was hacked mere days after the crash of the Russian Il-76 plane in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24, which Moscow claims resulted in the death of 65 Ukrainian POWs.

Russia also alleges that Ukrainian forces shot down the plane.

Ukraine has not confirmed these claims and called for an international investigation, which Russia refuses. Ukrainian officials pointed out the lack of concrete evidence confirming the presence of a large number of Ukrainian POWs at the crash site.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed that Moscow was meant to return 65 POWs during a planned exchange on Jan. 24.

The headquarters also said it remains unclear whether the POWs in question were actually present at the crash site and warned against possible information operations by Russia.

Ukrainian officials meet relatives of POWs who Russia claims were in crashed Il-76, say no evidence to confirm that
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on Jan. 26 that during the planned exchange of POWs two days earlier Moscow was to return to Ukraine 65 people from one of the lists Russian propagandists shared after the crash of Il-76 transport plane in Russia’s Belgor…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:31 AM

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova.

The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:16 PM

Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.