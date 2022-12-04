Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's navy: Russia keeps 4 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea, with 24 missiles on them

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 3:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia currently has four Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea with 24 missiles on them, and five in the Mediterranean Sea with 76 Kalibr missiles on them, the Ukrainian Navy said on Dec. 4. Kalibr is one of the main types of missiles that Russia has been using against Ukraine.

Russia is continuing to burn through its strategic missile stockpile and now firing more and more new missiles, with some produced as late as August, Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, said on Dec. 3. Skibitsky said such assessment suggests that some missiles are being used right as they come off "from the assembly line."

Russia is understood to be running low on its stocks of high-precision long-distance missiles, according to the data published by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Nov. 22, before the latest mass missile strike attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

Before the attack, it was estimated that Russian forces had 229 ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, left from the initial estimated stock of 500 that Russia had before the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
