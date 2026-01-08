Ukraine’s Mobilization Crisis: challenges, needs, and implications for 2026 — Next KI Insights Monthly Briefing

As Ukraine enters 2026, mobilization has emerged as one of the most decisive challenges shaping the country’s military resilience, political stability, and negotiating position. Where is the mobilization system under the greatest strain, how will recent personnel changes at the top of Ukraine’s security apparatus impact policy, and what can mobilization realistically deliver in the year ahead?

Join KI Insights for our January monthly briefing, focused on Ukraine’s mobilization challenge. The discussion will move beyond headlines to examine political faultlines, policy trade-offs, and realistic pathways forward, offering a grounded assessment of how mobilization outcomes may shape Ukraine’s trajectory in 2026.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights Analyst Mykolaj Suchy, followed by an in-depth analytical discussion.

Date: Thursday, 22 January

Time: 16:00 Kyiv time. (15:00 in Brussels, 14:00 in London, 9:00 in Washington D.C.) Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

You will receive further details via email.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

The topic of this briefing is of a sensitive nature. For security reasons, we require sufficient time for vetting prior to accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. Given the sensitive nature of the information, we reserve the right to withhold access without the obligation to provide an explanation.

We prioritize trust and confidentiality, and kindly ask that you register well in advance to allow adequate time for validation. Thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.