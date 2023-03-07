Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's military says it hit Russian Buk missile system, repelled attacks near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 10:51 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military conducted nine strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, as well as a strike on a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7.

Ukraine's military also repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to its evening update.

Russia "doesn't stop storming" the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the General Staff wrote.

Bakhmut, the outskirts of which had been captured by Russian forces as of early March, has experienced some of the most intense fighting during the war. Russia has heightened its efforts to capture the city for the past seven months as part of its broader strategy to gain control of the entire Donbas region, which encompasses both Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

Russian forces are reportedly concentrating on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 19 air strikes and one missile attack against Ukraine, carrying out five strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), according to the report.

Russian troops attacked multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's military added.

