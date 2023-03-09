Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's military says it hit 13 Russian temporary bases over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 10:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military conducted 13 strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its evening update on March 9.

Ukrainian troops also hit a Russian control post, two logistics centers, three ammunition warehouses, an electronic warfare system, and an anti-aircraft missile complex, according to the General Staff.

In its 16th mass attack against Ukraine, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles, 34 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defense, the country's military wrote.

Russian troops also reportedly carried out 12 air strikes, including eight with Iranian-made Shahed drones, half of which were destroyed.

The largest Russian missile strike in months killed at least six people and injured seven on March 9.

On the front line, the Russian military "does not stop trying to surround Bakhmut and get further access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff's update reads.

It added that Russian forces were concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

