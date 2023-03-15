Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's military says it downed Russian Su-24 aircraft near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 2:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-24 supersonic tactical bomber near Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, the brigade's spokeswoman Iryna Rybakova told Hromadske on March 15.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak earlier published a video on Telegram showing the aircraft's downing.

The footage shows that the plane's pilot managed to eject with a parachute. Ukraine's Air Force hasn't yet commented on the news.

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 304 airplanes and 289 helicopters since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Belarusian security services conduct searches in connection with partisan attack on Russian aircraft
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
