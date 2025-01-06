Skip to content
Ukraine's military is 980,000 soldiers strong, Zelensky says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 6, 2025 12:55 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian cadets attend a ceremony for taking the military oath at The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, on Sept. 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More than 300 cadets took the oath of enlistment. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine has 980,000 people in arms as it fights Russia's all-out war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman published on Jan. 5.

Zelensky presented Ukraine's Armed Forces as the largest in Europe. This, however, excludes Russia, whose military personnel exceeded 1 million at the onset of the full-scale invasion, with Moscow aiming to raise this number to 1.5 million.

"The Ukrainian army is the largest in Europe. The second place after us (France) is four times smaller than us," Zelensky said.

"I think the French have about 200,000. We have 980,000."

Critics push for even more, as Ukraine’s army has been on the back foot on the front line during 2024, partially due to a manpower shortage that analysts attributed to the country’s demographics and a disjointed mobilization process.

Ukraine lowered the mobilization age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 but resisted the international partners' calls to further lower it to 18.

