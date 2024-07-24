Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia, Banking
Edit post

Ukraine's military intelligence behind cyberattack on Russian banks, source says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 10:22 AM 2 min read
The Rosbank logo on the bank's office in Moscow on Feb. 24, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's military intelligence agency was responsible for a cyberattack that caused outages across a variety of sectors in Russia, an agency source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on July 24.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported on outages from several top banks, including Raiffeisen, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank, and Rosbank. The outages also reportedly impacted social networks, payment systems on public transport, and some airlines.

The press service of Rosselkhozbank confirmed to Interfax Russia that it had been subjected to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that interrupted its online services.

While Rosbank and other companies said they were working to restore accessibility, the military intelligence source said that the attacks were "ongoing and is far from being completed."

Ukraine's military intelligence agency has reportedly carried out several cyberattacks in recent months.

Earlier in July, the agency claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on nearly 100 Russian websites that support the Kremlin's war effort. The attack took the sites offline and replaced their homepages with a picture of a bloody pig's head.

A large-scale cyberattack in late June left at least 250,000 consumers in occupied Crimea and other Russian-controlled territories without communication, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack in June reportedly affected both the networks of consumers and the networks of operators that used the impacted infrastructure on Russian-occupied territories. Representatives of Russian providers called it "the most powerful DDoS attack they have ever experienced," a military intelligence source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of the agency's responsibility in these cyberattacks.

Companies in Russia supporting war targeted by Ukrainian hackers
Ukrainian activists from the BO_Team cyber community, in collaboration with experts from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, have carried out a round of attacks on Russian companies backing the war against the Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.