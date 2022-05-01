Ukraine’s Intelligence: Russia continues to prepare occupied Transnistria for war with Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, a local newspaper in the Russian-occupied part of Moldova will publish an article calling on Putin to involve the Transnistrian armed forces in Russia’s war on May 2. Russia is also setting up mobilization points to recruit volunteers to fight in the Transnistrian army in an attempt "to legalize thousands of its troops who will carry out provocations from the territory of Transnistria,” the military reported.