Ukraine's French Mirage jets will be able to hit ground targets, media reports

French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets destined for Ukraine will be modified to enable them to hit ground targets, the French media outlet Sud-Ouest reported on Sept. 18.

In an article detailing the work being carried out at the Cazaux air base, the outlet said modifications for the aircraft will be performed at the facility.

The Mirage 2000 is a multirole aircraft designed in the late 1970s and introduced in 1984.

The 2000-5 version has upgraded radar systems and can carry fuel drop tanks, greatly increasing its range.

It is a fourth-generation fighter jet, meaning it is in the same class as the U.S.-made F-16.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6 that an unspecified number would be transferred to Ukraine, but did not provide a timeline.

Speaking to French TV after the end of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy, Macron also said his country would train Ukrainian pilots.

"Tomorrow we will launch a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, made by French manufacturer Dassault, and train their Ukrainian pilots in France," he said during a live interview.