Ukraine's former commander-in-chief says Russia’s allies’ involvement signals global conflict

by Olena Goncharova November 22, 2024 6:30 AM 2 min read
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K. addresses delegates during the first day of the Labour Party conference on September 22, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., claimed that World War III is underway. Speaking at the Ukrainska Pravda-100 award ceremony on Nov. 20, Zaluzhnyi pointed to the direct involvement of Russia's allies in the war against Ukraine as evidence of a global conflict.

"I believe that in 2024, we can absolutely assume that World War III has begun," Zaluzhnyi said. He emphasized that Ukraine is no longer fighting Russia alone. "Ukraine is facing soldiers from North Korea. Let's be honest. Iranian-made Shaheds [loitering munitions] are killing civilians in Ukraine quite openly. It's missiles made in North Korea that are being launched onto Ukraine, and they are openly declaring this. Chinese-made shells are exploding in Ukraine, and Chinese parts are used in Russian missiles."

Zaluzhnyi argued that military experts widely agree these developments signify a world war. He urged global leaders to recognize the situation and take decisive action.

"What we've expected for so long has started. But I want to say that God Himself is giving a chance, not only to Ukraine but to the whole world, to have time to draw the correct conclusions now," Zaluzhnyi said.

"It's still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason, our partners do not want to understand this. It's obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive through technology, but it is unclear whether it can win this battle alone. So I believe that the world war has already begun."

Russia reportedly uses new ‘Oreshnik’ ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that the attack was a test of Russia’s “newest missile,” an IRBM called “Oreshnik.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
3:44 PM

Russian ICBM strike would be 'clear escalation,' EU says.

"While we're assessing the full facts, it's obvious that such (an) attack would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of (Russian President Vladimir Putin," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said, according to AFP.
1:40 PM

Merkel describes Trump as 'fascinated by Putin' in her memoir.

"(Donald Trump) saw everything from the point of view of a property developer, which is what he was before he came into politics. Every plot of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it, someone else would," Angela Merkel says in her memoir.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.