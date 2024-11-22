Ukraine's former commander-in-chief says Russia’s allies’ involvement signals global conflict

This audio is created with AI assistance

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., claimed that World War III is underway. Speaking at the Ukrainska Pravda-100 award ceremony on Nov. 20, Zaluzhnyi pointed to the direct involvement of Russia's allies in the war against Ukraine as evidence of a global conflict.

"I believe that in 2024, we can absolutely assume that World War III has begun," Zaluzhnyi said. He emphasized that Ukraine is no longer fighting Russia alone. "Ukraine is facing soldiers from North Korea. Let's be honest. Iranian-made Shaheds [loitering munitions] are killing civilians in Ukraine quite openly. It's missiles made in North Korea that are being launched onto Ukraine, and they are openly declaring this. Chinese-made shells are exploding in Ukraine, and Chinese parts are used in Russian missiles."

Zaluzhnyi argued that military experts widely agree these developments signify a world war. He urged global leaders to recognize the situation and take decisive action.

"What we've expected for so long has started. But I want to say that God Himself is giving a chance, not only to Ukraine but to the whole world, to have time to draw the correct conclusions now," Zaluzhnyi said.

"It's still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason, our partners do not want to understand this. It's obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive through technology, but it is unclear whether it can win this battle alone. So I believe that the world war has already begun."