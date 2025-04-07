Ukraine’s democracy faces collapse as civil society aid disappears

This audio is created with AI assistance

The space for civil society and a free press is shrinking dramatically after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration launched a war against American aid, which had long supported crucial social initiatives and journalism in countries in need. Following that crisis, the United Kingdom announced plans to cut international aid in order to increase defense spending. Its Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has already cut resilience programs across Europe, including in Ukraine, Central Europe, the Baltic states, and beyond.

Similar trends are occurring across European Union countries. For example, Germany is increasing its security budget, and the new conservative government is unlikely to prioritize international humanitarian support, as it’s not a focus for the coalition’s parties. As Daniel Hegedus, Regional Director for Transatlantic Trusts in Central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the U.S., recently noted during the NECE Lab discussion, the EU has "de-invested in civic education," while “soft power is cheaper than actual weapons.”

The trend is clear: after the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared a “divorce” with the EU, there is no longer the sentiment in Europe that a major war is avoidable. At the same time, civil society institutions and the press are no longer viewed as essential to Western countries, despite their critical role in maintaining democracy and survival.

The cuts in international aid have affected millions of people in Ukraine. These reductions have harmed crucial efforts to protect Ukrainians — ranging from organizations delivering HIV medication and providing PTSD treatment for veterans and civilians, to war crimes investigations and initiatives to identify children abducted by Russia, to evacuation programs in front-line cities and first aid and hostile environment training.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the 2402 Foundation (Daily Humanity), which I co-founded, has been providing protective gear, security, and resilience training to journalists and civil society organizations working on the frontlines — at no charge. We've built security resilience through innovative skills-building programs to share knowledge on resisting various threats. Now, we too are at risk of closure due to the aid cuts.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

The recent attacks by the Trump administration on Voice of America and RFE/RL, the ban on the Associated Press from covering Oval Office events, and continuous efforts to silence independent press and civil society voices signal that autocrats fear strong non-governmental institutions.

Civil society organizations have played a critical role in empowering Ukraine's sovereignty since the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in its resistance to authoritarianism and tyranny. Despite the ongoing war, it remains the freest and most democratic country in Eastern Europe. It’s impossible to imagine the resilience Ukrainians have shown in recent years without strong communities and journalists. This is vital.

Civic engagement is, in fact, a third line of defense for the country. With the risk of a broader war, it’s even more crucial to protect and strengthen civil society. So far, we are seeing the opposite. Cutting support now, in a time of increased risks, weakens Europe's third line of defense.

One of the biggest lessons from this crisis should be that, until recently, Ukraine was seen and supported by American and European allies as a charity, not as a strategic partner and critical line of defense. Now, Europe is searching for ways to improve its own security. But without strong civil society institutions and an independent press, that will be impossible. It’s time to truly include Ukraine in strategic interests and build resilience together. Only then will we have a better chance of overcoming the enormous challenges we face globally.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.