News Feed
Ukraine's defense minister aims to introduce electronic military ID

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 4:46 AM 1 min read
Rustem Umerov with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Saudi Arabia in May 2023 (Rustem Umerov / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced his intention to introduce an electronic military ID card in Ukraine, and launch a unified register of conscripts.

Speaking to lawmakers at the Verkhovna Rada on Sept. 6, Umerov said that it is also crucial to make all processes of military medical commissions digital.  "The task is to digitize all processes, launch a single register of conscripts, which will eliminate any corruption risks. Everything that can be digitized must be digitized," he said, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukraine's Parliament voted in support of appointing Rustem Umerov as the new defense minister after Oleksii Reznikov's resignation. Umerov was backed by an overwhelming majority with 338 lawmakers voting in support and one abstaining.

Reznikov has held the post of Defense Minister since November 2021. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has played a vital role in coordinating military aid from foreign allies, including at multiple Ramstein summits.

However, Reznikov's tenure at the Defense Ministry has been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

Parliament approves Rustem Umerov as new defense minister
Ukraine’s Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted in support of appointing Rustem Umerov as the new defense minister after Oleksii Reznikov’s resignation, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Sept. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

