Ukraine's defense minister aims to introduce electronic military ID

Newly appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced his intention to introduce an electronic military ID card in Ukraine, and launch a unified register of conscripts.

Speaking to lawmakers at the Verkhovna Rada on Sept. 6, Umerov said that it is also crucial to make all processes of military medical commissions digital. "The task is to digitize all processes, launch a single register of conscripts, which will eliminate any corruption risks. Everything that can be digitized must be digitized," he said, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukraine's Parliament voted in support of appointing Rustem Umerov as the new defense minister after Oleksii Reznikov's resignation. Umerov was backed by an overwhelming majority with 338 lawmakers voting in support and one abstaining.

Reznikov has held the post of Defense Minister since November 2021. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has played a vital role in coordinating military aid from foreign allies, including at multiple Ramstein summits.

However, Reznikov's tenure at the Defense Ministry has been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.