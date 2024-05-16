Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Government, Verkhovna Rada, Ministry, Kyiv, Ukraine
Edit post

Official: Ukraine's civil service suffering 'catastrophic' shortage of people

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2024 12:30 PM 2 min read
The flag of Ukraine flies in front of the building of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Aug. 24, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's civil service is suffering from a "catastrophic shortage" of people at both the state and local level, the head of the National Agency for Civil Service, Nataliia Aliushyna, said on May 15.

According to Aliushyna, the payment system for civil servants will be reformed in order to attract and retain qualified personnel.

Last year, the Ukrainian government passed a law limiting bonuses for those working in the civil service.

"We have a catastrophic lack of specialists... Our goal is to attract qualified personnel and be able to retain them through competitive wages," Aliushyna said at an online conference called "Two Years of War: Consequences and Prospects."

In March, it was announced Ukraine was working to reduce the number of ministries by one-third as part of the civil service reform.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 20,000 government vacancies have already been cut in 2024.

If the number of ministries is reduced, there will be 15 or 16 ministries left in Ukraine, the prime minister said at the time.

Shmyhal revealed the government's plans to create a "Government Center" that will provide "supportive administrative functions."

"The ministries should formulate policies, and the Government Center, in turn, will provide legal, personnel, accounting, and other support," the prime minister explained.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Feb. 25 that he was discussing the ministries reduction with Shmyhal due to lack of funding.

"This is the format we are preparing for reducing the number of ministries, reducing the number of ministers, and cheaper management. Not easier to manage, but more coordinated," Zelensky said.

Slovak PM shooting – everything we know so far about the assassination attempt on Robert Fico
Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba said that Fico “was heavily injured” during the attack and one bullet “went through the stomach” while another “hit the joints.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.