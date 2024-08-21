Skip to content
Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security completes investigation in oligarch Kolomoisky case

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 9:49 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security has concluded a pre-trial investigation against oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most famous billionaires, Ihor Kolomoisky, at a court hearing in Kyiv on Sept. 2, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security reported on Aug. 21 that it had concluded a pre-trial investigation against Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most infamous business tycoons, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2023, for alleged fraud, illegal acquisition of property, and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. He is the wealthiest businessman to have landed behind bars in Ukraine's independent history.

Kolomoisky's defense now has access to the pre-trial investigation materials for review, the Bureau of Economic Security said. Meanwhile, the investigation against other members of the group allegedly organized and managed by the oligarch is ongoing, according to the statement.

The completed investigation concerns the alleged illegal actions with bank documents when the suspect failed to deposit Hr 5.8 billion (around $140 million) into the bank's cash desk and the embezzlement of over Hr 5.3 billion (around $129 million).

The prosecutors said that part of the money Kolomoisky allegedly embezzled and transferred to his account, some Hr 2 billion ($48 million), was obtained at the expense of loans from PrivatBank, a Ukrainian bank formerly owned by Kolomoisky.

The bureau also said its detectives proved that Kolomoisky had organized the illegal seizure of more than Hr 3.3 billion ($ 80 million) from Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil producer previously affiliated with the oligarch.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced on May 8 that Kolomoisky was also suspected of ordering the murder of the head of a law firm more than 20 years ago in Crimea.

Kolomoisky, together with five associates, was charged by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) with embezzling Hr 9.2 billion ($223 million) from PrivatBank, the NABU announced on Sept. 7, 2024.

In 2016, the Ukrainian government nationalized PrivatBank, the country's largest bank - when Kolomoisky co-owned it, the bank's fraudulent activities left a $5.5 billion hole in its ledger.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
