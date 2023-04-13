Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency designates Chinese tech brand Xiaomi as 'international sponsor of war'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 7:43 PM 1 min read
The Xiaomi Corporation logo, the Chinese designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and related software, displayed on their stand during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on March 2, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency has designated Chinese tech brand Xiaomi an "international sponsor of war," according to an April 13 press release.

The company is known not only for its smartphones but tablets, laptops, wearable devices, TVs, routers and other smart home devices.

According to the National Corruption Prevention Agency, Xiaomi was designated as an "international sponsor of war" for continuing to do business in Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"While the Russians bombed peaceful Ukrainian cities, Xiaomi managed to increase deliveries to the Russian Federation by 39% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous one," the press statement read.

The company is now the leader in smartphone sales in Russia, meaning that the Russian market is extremely lucrative for the Chinese company.

According to the National Corruption Prevention Agency, Xiaomi has not conducted marketing campaigns in Moscow since spring 2022.

However, Xiaomi is now "actively resuming recruitment for its Russian offices" and "announced the official start of sales of flagship smartphones," which led the government agency to believe Xiaomi is resuming an active presence in the Russian market.

"Xiaomi Corporation is sponsoring the military aggression of a terrorist state and must bear both the reputational and legal consequences of its actions," the National Corruption Prevention Agency said.

The government agency has already designated 21 companies as "international sponsors of the war," according to the press statement.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
