Air Force: Ukraine to prepare for possible attacks on Independence Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force Command, intelligence data shows that Russia is building up military capacity in the Belarusian territory. Ihnat also said that Russia has been using Belarus' territory to launch missiles at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and Ukraine needs to be prepared for possible attacks on Aug. 24. “Independence Day, Ukraine’s big national holiday is coming soon. The enemy always uses such dates for 'congratulations' and we must be ready for this,” he said.