Ukraine withdraws from positions near Pokrovsk to avoid Russian encirclement, ISW says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces south-east of the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, have withdrawn from their positions in the area and avoided being "tactically encircled" by Russia's advancing troops, the Institute for the Study of War said on Aug. 22.

Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction after Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late July.

Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in Donetsk Oblast.

On Aug. 15, residents of Pokrovsk were urged to evacuate as soon as possible because Russian troops were 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the city.

"Recent Russian advances in the Pokrovsk direction appear to have prompted Ukrainian withdrawals from limited positions southeast of Pokrovsk, and Russian forces have likely failed to achieve their apparent objective of tactically encircling Ukrainian forces in the area," the ISW wrote.

The report cited geolocated footage that indicated Russian forces had taken the village of Ptyche and the "remainder of the east bank of the Karlivske Reservoir in the area."

A spokesperson for the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade operating in the Pokrovsk sector told Suspilne that some units had withdrawn from positions in the area to "preserve the lives of servicemen."

The Associated Press repotred on Aug. 22 that poor training of new recruits was a factor in Ukraine's inability to hold some positions.

The ISW stressed it had seen no evidence of "chaotic Ukrainian withdrawals in the Pokrovsk direction," and the lack of any major advances by Russian forces suggested they had avoided a tactical encirclement.

Russian forces have been slowly but consistently gaining ground in Donetsk Oblast, and the front-line areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk have borne the brunt of attacks in recent weeks.