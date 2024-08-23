Skip to content
Ukraine withdraws from positions near Pokrovsk to avoid Russian encirclement, ISW says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 1:10 PM 2 min read
On July 14, Russian military shelled the city of Myrnohrad located near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a residential building, a kindergarten and a hospital (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces south-east of the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, have withdrawn from their positions in the area and avoided being "tactically encircled" by Russia's advancing troops, the Institute for the Study of War said on Aug. 22.

Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction after Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late July.

Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in Donetsk Oblast.

On Aug. 15, residents of Pokrovsk were urged to evacuate as soon as possible because Russian troops were 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the city.

"Recent Russian advances in the Pokrovsk direction appear to have prompted Ukrainian withdrawals from limited positions southeast of Pokrovsk, and Russian forces have likely failed to achieve their apparent objective of tactically encircling Ukrainian forces in the area," the ISW wrote.

The report cited geolocated footage that indicated Russian forces had taken the village of Ptyche and the "remainder of the east bank of the Karlivske Reservoir in the area."

A spokesperson for the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade operating in the Pokrovsk sector told Suspilne that some units had withdrawn from positions in the area to "preserve the lives of servicemen."

The Associated Press repotred on Aug. 22 that poor training of new recruits was a factor in Ukraine's inability to hold some positions.

The ISW stressed it had seen no evidence of "chaotic Ukrainian withdrawals in the Pokrovsk direction," and the lack of any major advances by Russian forces suggested they had avoided a tactical encirclement.

Russian forces have been slowly but consistently gaining ground in Donetsk Oblast, and the front-line areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk have borne the brunt of attacks in recent weeks.

Thousands flee as Russian troops take one Donetsk Oblast village after another
Along a bumpy highway that used to link the cities of Pokrovsk and now occupied Donetsk, used to lie quiet and picturesque towns and villages whose names only locals would know. Yet – Novohrodivka, Selydove, Petrivka – are now well-known in Ukraine, stuck between the advancing Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Editors' Picks

