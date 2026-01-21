This is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,428 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces may find favorable conditions for mechanized assaults in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast due to frost and frozen ground, Roman Pysarenko, head of communications for the 79th Brigade based near Myrnohrad, told Suspilne on Jan. 21.

"There is no mud, and heavy equipment will not get stuck," Pysarenko said.

"At the same time, the enemy has serious logistics problems — our brigade's drones are already flying more than 30 kilometers (19 miles) and striking the enemy deep in the rear," Pysarenko added.

The Ukrainian military official said the situation around Myrnohrad, a satellite town of Pokrovsk where his brigade is stationed, remains difficult as Russian troops attempt to infiltrate the town.

Russian forces are using mass assaults and small infantry groups to carry out the tactic, he added.

"The enemy is infiltrating the city, finding basements and houses to hide in. You can even encounter the enemy face to face when entering or leaving (a position)," Pysarenko said.

As a countermeasure, Ukrainian units are conducting search-and-strike operations to detect and destroy Russian forces in Myrnohrad and the surrounding areas, he said.

Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year. Myrnohrad is located less than 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the embattled city.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

600,000 people leave Kyiv in January amid Russia's energy blitz, mayor Klitschko says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 600,000 people have left the capital in January following a series of Russian attacks that led to severe power outages and the lack of heating in many homes under subzero temperatures, the Times reported on Jan. 20.

Home to over 3 million people, Kyiv is struggling to restore power, heating, and water as Russian missiles and drones continue to target the city's critical infrastructure, as Ukrainian air defenses are strained.

Klitschko's press service told the Kyiv Independent that the 600,000 number was calculated from mobile phone billing data.

The report comes nearly two weeks after Klitschko urged residents on Jan. 9 to "temporarily leave the city" if there is a possibility. The evacuation recommendation came after the Jan. 9 overnight attack left about 6,000 apartment buildings across Kyiv, nearly half of the city's total, without heating as temperatures dropped below -10°C (14°F).

Klitschko said on Jan. 21 that 4,000 of the 5,635 high-rise apartment buildings, which were left without heating after yet another Russian attack on Jan. 20, were still without heating.

"The situation is difficult because most of these buildings are being reconnected for the second time following damage to critical infrastructure on Jan. 9," Klitschko said in a Jan. 21 Telegram post.

11 reported injured in southern Russia as separate drone strike hits oil refinery

Eleven people were injured in an overnight attack in Russia's Republic of Adygea, while a separate drone strike sparked a fire at an oil refinery in neighboring Krasnodar Krai, local authorities and media reported Jan. 21.

Adygea Governor Murat Kumpilov said a residential building in the Takhtamukaysky District was damaged after a drone was detected in the area. He said 11 people, including two children, were injured.

Kumpilov reported that the attack sparked a fire at an apartment building and a nearby parking lot in the village of Novaya Adygea, prompting an emergency response.

Russian state media outlets TASS and RIA Novosti claimed that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone strike on the residential building. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

However, independent Russian outlet ASTRA reported that the damage was caused by a Russian air defense missile, citing eyewitness video, accounts from residents, and open source intelligence analysis. ASTRA said debris consistent with an air defense interceptor was visible at the site.

The incident occurred amid reports of drone activity and air defense operations in the area. Responsibility for the damage has not been independently confirmed.

Separately, in neighboring Krasnodar Krai, drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery overnight, sparking a fire at the facility, Russian media and local authorities reported.

Regional officials said drone fragments fell onto the refinery's grounds, igniting the blaze. The regional operations headquarters said there were no casualties and no damage to critical infrastructure, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Afipsky refinery—one of the largest in southern Russia—has been targeted repeatedly in previous drone attacks, including strikes reported last September and November that caused fires at the facility.

At least 7 killed, 29 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people have been killed and 29 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 21.



Russia launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 97 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 84 drones.

At least 13 drones and the missiles made it through, striking 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed four and injured six civilians over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones killed two people and injured another in the Synelnykove district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian strike killed one person in the city of Lyman, while a separate attack killed a civilian in the village of Osykove. Five people were injured in Druzhkivka, and another civilian was wounded in the city of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Ukrainian emergency workers respond to the aftermath of a Russian attack in the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 20, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, injuring 10 people, including a child, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian guided aerial bombs injured a 42-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man in the Bilopillia community. A Russian drone attack injured a 63-year-old man in the Hlukhiv community, according to the local military administration.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces attacked the southern part of the region, injuring a 50-year-old man, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 41-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Husynka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,229,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,229,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 21.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,587 tanks, 23,938 armored fighting vehicles, 75,238 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,463 artillery systems, 1,621 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,279 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 112,159 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.