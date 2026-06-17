Ukraine war latest: G7 leaders 'ready to consider' granting military production licenses to Ukraine, agree to increase arms deliveries

Key developments on June 17:

G7 leaders 'ready to consider' granting Ukraine military production licenses, agree to increase arms deliveries

Ukraine strikes Russian shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea, military infrastructure, General Staff says

Ukrainian, French defense firms to receive $23 million in grants under Brave France initiative

'Hell is beginning' — Ukraine could isolate occupied Crimea as drone strikes disrupt logistics, Fedorov says

Ukraine denies Russian claim that Ukrainian drone struck bus carrying Belarusian children's football team

Group of Seven (G7) leaders are "ready to consider" granting Ukraine military production licenses and have agreed to increase arms deliveries, according to a joint statement released on June 17.

"We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum. To support and accelerate this new momentum, we agree to increase the delivery of air defence capacities, additional systems and interceptors, and long-range capabilities," the statement read.

"We are also ready to consider extending to Ukraine the benefit of licenses to allow for an increase in Ukraine’s military production."

An unnamed senior EU official confirmed the G7 leaders discussed military production and licensing, adding that "The U.S. said it would look into it, but there was no decision."

The G7 summit is being held in Evian, France, June 15-17, where President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on June 16.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage," the joint statement read.

Ukrainian, French defense firms to receive $23 million in grants under Brave France initiative

Ukrainian and French defense companies will receive 20 million euros ($23 million) to develop missiles, unmanned systems and counter-air technologies under the new Brave France initiative, Ukraine's Brave1 defense-tech platform announced on June 17.

The launch of Brave France comes as Ukraine pursues a growing number of defense partnerships with European allies aimed at scaling up weapons production.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris by French Defence Innovation Agency (AID) Director Patrick Aufort and Brave1 Chief Operating Officer Iryna Zabolotna, and in the presence of French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin.

The program will be funded equally by both sides, with each contributing 10 million euros ($11.6 million), while the maximum size of a single grant will be 1 million euros ($1.2 million), according to the Brave1's statement.

The first call for grant applications from French and Ukrainian manufacturers is expected to take place in September 2026.

Ukraine strikes Russian shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea, military infrastructure, General Staff says

Ukraine struck a sanctioned tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet as well as multiple military logistics facilities and command posts in occupied territories and Russia overnight on June 17, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces hit the Fina A in the Black Sea, a vessel belonging to Russia's shadow fleet used to export oil while circumventing international sanctions and the G7-led price cap.

The tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, Switzerland, the U.K., Canada, and Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

"The target was successfully struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the General Staff said.

Ukraine also targeted infrastructure used by Russian forces to transport personnel, equipment and supplies between occupied territories in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Stavky and another bridge near Voinka in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian command-and-observation post and a command post near Velyka Novosilka, the statement read.

'Hell is beginning' — Ukraine could isolate occupied Crimea as drone strikes disrupt logistics, Fedorov says

Russian-occupied Crimea could soon become effectively isolated as Ukrainian drone strikes continue targeting Russia's logistics networks, Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview published on June 17.

"Crimea is being isolated by drones. In the near future, it appears that the Crimean peninsula will turn into an island," Fedorov said, speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel PRESSING.

Fedorov said Ukraine's growing use of medium-range strike drones is increasingly disrupting Russian supply routes linked to occupied Crimea.

"And this could lead to very unexpected consequences for the Russians. I can't say anything more."

According to Fedorov, Ukraine's Defense Ministry contracted 300% more Middle Strike drones in the first four months of 2026 than during the entirety of 2025. The drones have been also used to regularly strike targets in occupied areas of southern Ukraine and logistics routes supporting Russian forces.

Ukraine's General Staff has denied Russian claims that a Ukrainian drone struck a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on June 17, calling the claim "yet another information provocation."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine engage exclusively lawful military targets and do not conduct combat operations against the civilian population," the General Staff said.

Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khodzhaev said eight people were injured in the alleged attack, including six children, two of whom were in serious condition. A woman was killed, he said.

Earlier on June 17, acting Bryansk Oblast Governor Yegor Kovalchuk claimed that a woman was killed and six people, including four children, were injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify whether a drone struck the bus or who was responsible.

The bus was transporting the football team from Gomel, a city in Belarus, to the Russian resort city of Gelendzhik, according to Kovalchuk.

In total, there were 44 passengers on the bus, including 28 children. Kovalchuk said that medical and psychological assistance was provided and that medics from Moscow were traveling to Bryansk.