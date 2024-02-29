Ukraine, Turkey agree to extend permit-free movement of cargo trucks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to extend the liberalization of rules for two-way cargo transportation and transit of cargo trucks "at least until the end of the war," the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry reported on Feb. 29.

Ukraine has a permit-free regime for cargo transportation with 35 countries, including EU members, which helped the country to continue its agricultural exports when Russia blocked Ukraine's maritime trade at the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The extension of the liberalization of freight transportation is an example of making decisions based on numbers and real indicators regarding the positive impact on the two-way transportation market," said the Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

About 15% of Ukrainian exports to Turkey and 60% of Turkish imports to Ukraine are carried out by road transport, added Kubrakov.

Under the deal between the two countries, Ukrainian and Turkish road carriers will not need to obtain permits for exports, imports, and cargo transit, including entry of empty trucks, according to the ministry.