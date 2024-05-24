Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, IMF, International Monetary Fund, Western aid, Anti-corruption, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine to receive additional $4.5 billion from IMF's Extended Fund Facility in 2024

by Sonya Bandouil May 24, 2024 7:39 AM 2 min read
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 7, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is set to receive three additional tranches totaling $4.5 billion from the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in 2024, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

A meeting between the ministry's leadership and the IMF's European Department discussed budgetary issues and preparations for the fourth review of the EFF Arrangement.

The total EFF amount for 2023-2027 is $15.6 billion, part of a larger international support package for Ukraine.

Since the launch of the IMF EFF, Ukraine has initiated 21 structural benchmarks, with 14 focused on fiscal policy and the financial sector. These include legislative efforts to enhance the Budget Code, strengthen tax policies, and manage public debt more effectively. First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin highlighted the importance of complying with EFF conditions.

Ukraine mission chief Gavin Gray said earlier in March that Ukraine has maintained a strong performance on the IMF program throughout its initial year, meeting all but one of the quantitative performance criteria.

"The economy has been resilient, with stronger-than-expected macroeconomic outturns in 2023. Ukraine’s performance and commitment under the program has continued to be strong," managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva said.

The EFF is set to provide $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance for 2024, with $880 million already disbursed following a successful review in March.


The EFF funds are meant to lend Ukraine stability amid the disruptions of war, support the country's postwar recovery, and promote economic growth as Ukraine moves forward on the path to EU membership.

Ukrainian prosecutors search detective’s house over alleged leak in top corruption case
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said on May 22 that it had searched the house of a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The case involves alleged corruption at the President’s Office, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent. The Presid…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.