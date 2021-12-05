Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to intensify Covid-19 restrictions in 'yellow' zones on Dec. 6

by Sergiy Slipchenko December 5, 2021
A woman uses an oxygen mask. (Evgen Maloletka/Ministry of Health)
Tougher Covid-19 quarantine restrictions will go into effect in Ukraine on Dec. 6.

The changes will affect regions designated "yellow" — as of Dec. 5, this includes Kharkiv, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, and Chernivtsi oblasts. Most of the country's 24 regions are in the strictest "red" zone although Ukraine has passed the peak of the latest Covid-19 wave, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Nov. 19.

In "yellow" regions, businesses will only be allowed to stay open if their employees and customers can show proof of having received at least one dose of vaccine, a negative PCR result done in the past 72 hours, or a certificate of recent recovery from Covid-19.

Previously, businesses could choose not to screen for documents if they agreed to operate below capacity.

In "yellow" zones, people without the mentioned documents are banned from:

  • Dining at bars, restaurants, and cafes.
  • Partaking in religious, social, sporting, entertainment, cultural, and other events.
  • Attending theaters, cinemas, gyms, museums, and other cultural establishments.

Businesses will be held liable if their customers lack the required documents and face fines ranging from $1,200 to $6,200.

Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations, and pet stores will remain accessible to everyone but they must enforce social distancing and face covering. Transportation restrictions will remain unchanged: Public transport must run at 50% capacity and enforce mask-wearing.

The government is working on digitizing all Covid-19 documentation to allow verification via QR code. Currently, the e-governance app Diia can only display proof of vaccination.

As of Dec. 5, Ukraine has fully vaccinated over 11.7 million people, or 44% of the adult population and 28.5% of the general population.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
