Health minister: Ukraine past peak of recent Covid-19 wave

“For the past two weeks we have seen a decline in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said on Nov. 19. The recent wave has been the deadliest in Ukraine, as the Delta variant, the most transmissible Covid-19 strain associated with increased mortality, has become dominant across the country.

Lyashko said that while Ukraine may be past the current peak, a new wave could begin soon. Only 23% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated despite widespread access to vaccines since July.