Ukraine shoots down Russian cruise missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller December 11, 2023 9:03 PM 1 min read
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Dnipro-based Operational Command East said on Dec. 11 that it had shot down a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Information on any damage or casualties potentially caused by the fallen missile have not been reported at the time of this publication.

Earlier in the day, air defense forces downed a Kh-59 cruise missile over the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at around 3 p.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force also said in the evening of Dec. 11 that Russia had launched several groups of Shahed drones from occupied Crimea.

The Air Force originally reported after that the drones were headed towards Odesa, but then added that drone movement was detected in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Close to 10 p.m. local time, the Air Force said that another group of drones had been launched from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

Author: Nate Ostiller
