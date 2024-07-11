Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Olha Stefanishyna, Female Soldiers, Female leadership
Edit post

Ukraine sees surge in female soldiers with over 10,000 women serving on front lines, Deputy PM says

by Dmytro Basmat July 12, 2024 1:59 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Female service members of the Ukrainian Army's 128th Carpathian Mountain Assault Brigade train in different combat scenarios in Zaporizhzhia on July 15, 2023. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Over 10,000 women are currently carrying out combat roles on Ukraine's front lines, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed on July 11.

The total marks a significant increase in the number of women serving active combat roles, which was around 5,000 women during the first year of the full-scale invasion.

"An increasing number of women are serving in the defense forces, with over 10,000 women now performing combat duties on the front line," Stefanishyna said at a panel on female leadership at the NATO Public Forum.

"Ukrainians are standing united against Russian aggression – both women and men,” Stefanishyna added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry previously reported that over 67,000 women serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces - up from 41,000 in 2022. The updated totals include 19,000 employees working in non-military roles, with the rest serving as military personnel.

Women are not currently subject to mobilization, which only applies to men between the ages of 25 and 60.

In December 2023, Ukraine's Defense Ministry approved specially designed body armor for women - the first of its kind.

The new vests feature a curved armor plate and narrower shoulders to provide a better fit for female soldiers, and is made domestically by the company Ukrainian Armor.

NATO affirms Ukraine’s ‘irreversible’ path toward membership, $43 billion in funding for next year
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clarified Ukraine’s “irreversible” path toward NATO by emphasizing the alliance’s ongoing commitments to Kyiv “constitute a bridge to Ukraine’s membership.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.