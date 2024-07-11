Ukraine sees surge in female soldiers with over 10,000 women serving on front lines, Deputy PM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Over 10,000 women are currently carrying out combat roles on Ukraine's front lines, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed on July 11.

The total marks a significant increase in the number of women serving active combat roles, which was around 5,000 women during the first year of the full-scale invasion.

"An increasing number of women are serving in the defense forces, with over 10,000 women now performing combat duties on the front line," Stefanishyna said at a panel on female leadership at the NATO Public Forum.

"Ukrainians are standing united against Russian aggression – both women and men,” Stefanishyna added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry previously reported that over 67,000 women serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces - up from 41,000 in 2022. The updated totals include 19,000 employees working in non-military roles, with the rest serving as military personnel.

Women are not currently subject to mobilization, which only applies to men between the ages of 25 and 60.

In December 2023, Ukraine's Defense Ministry approved specially designed body armor for women - the first of its kind.

The new vests feature a curved armor plate and narrower shoulders to provide a better fit for female soldiers, and is made domestically by the company Ukrainian Armor.



