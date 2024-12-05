Ukraine sees no signs Russia is ready for peace talks, Zelensky's top aide says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has observed no indication that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful peace negotiations, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 4.

"They only want to dictate and speak the language of ultimatums," Yermak said in an interview for The Telegraph. He emphasized that no leader of the democratic world, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, would allow such ultimatums.

Trump's return to the White House has raised concerns about the stability of Western support for Ukraine, as he has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of the war and bring the conflict to a swift conclusion.

Yermak also underlined that the war remains constant and relentless, stressing the urgent need for additional weapons and equipment.

"The war continues every minute. Our partners know exactly what we need. We work with them every day. The level of our communication is excellent. However, every day of fighting leads to losses of our people," he added.

On the same day, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting, that a Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak met with Trump's top aides in Washington.

The delegation, which included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, met with incoming U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Ukraine peace envoy Keith Kellogg, the source told Reuters.

In an interview with Sky News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that NATO membership for territories under Ukrainian government control is essential to ending the "hot phase of the war." He insisted that any invitation to join NATO should acknowledge Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.