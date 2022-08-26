Ukraine says Russia uses coercive tactics to enforce policies in temporarily occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russia is manipulating residents through various methods in occupied territories. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, pensions and other social benefits are not provided without obtaining a Russian passport. Young Luresidents, aged 14-18, are detained and released in exchange for a family member agreeing to fight on the front lines. Russian workers are housed in surviving apartments throughout Mariupol. A misinformation campaign is being conducted in Kherson, alleging that teachers are enthusiastic about the Russian-enforced curriculum.