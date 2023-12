This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Smyrnov, head of the National Information Bureau, said that the number includes about 100 civilians, the rest are military personnel. Smyrnov added that Russia reports it had forcibly kidnapped about 3 million Ukrainians from the occupied regions, including 600,000 children. ”The number is terrible, but there are no exact numbers because we do not have access,” said Smyrnov.