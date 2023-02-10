Ukraine retrieves bodies of 61 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 61 fallen service people were returned to Ukraine from the possession of Russian forces in another transfer organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement, Reintegration Ministry reported on Feb. 10.

In mid-January, Ukraine returned the bodies of 54 fallen defenders of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast in a transfer organized with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion in Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 29.

In total, the bodies of 888 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned since the Commissioner’s appointment on May 20.