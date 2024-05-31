Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, fallen soldiers, Ukrainian armed forces, Donetsk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine brings back 212 bodies of fallen soldiers

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2024 3:04 PM 2 min read
A sunset over military graves in the Kharkiv cemetery 18 in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 15, 2023. (Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
Ukraine brought back the bodies of 212 soldiers killed during Russia's full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on May 31.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,200 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.

According to the headquarters, the bodies of the fallen soldiers were retrieved from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kharkiv sectors of the front line, as well as from the Russian-occupied territories.

Law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the killed soldiers.

"After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial," the Coordination Headquarters' statement read.

A retrieval of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers was conducted in collaboration with several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

In early March, Ukraine's chief ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that more than 2,800 bodies and remains of soldiers had been identified. The total number of unidentified bodies remains unknown.

In a previous transfer on April 26, the headquarters reported that the bodies of 140 fallen Ukrainian soldiers had been brought back home for burial.

Kyiv has only recently released information about the total number of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the full-scale invasion, with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February saying the number was around 31,000.

"Each person is a very big loss for us. 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war," the president said, adding: "It is very painful for us."

Омбудсман Лубінець Дмитро
Вчора в наших стінах відбулася важлива зустріч із членами сімей загиблих військовослужбовців (ГО «Серце назовні»). Через звернення членів сімей військовослужбовців із скаргами на довготривалий термін ідентифікації невпізнаних тіл захисників, наша інституція запросила представників державних органів…
Telegram
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
