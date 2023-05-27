General Staff: Ukraine repels Donbas attacks amid shelling and airstrikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Avdiivka and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast but were repelled without gaining ground on May 27, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Russians forces shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements 30 times with multiple rocket launchers and conducted 10 airstrikes, the General Staff said.

The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 13 attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Russian mercenary group Wagner has claimed that Bakhmut had fallen but Ukraine rejected his assertion, despite admitting that the situation around Bakhmut was "critical."

Recent images of the city show that it's completely destroyed after close to a year of fighting to control it.

Avdiivka, another frontline town, was struck with a Russian missile on May 23, which collapsed a building, killing two seniors and trapping civilians under the rubble.