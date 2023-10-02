Ukraine receives first set of refurbished Leopard tanks from Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first package of Leopard 2 tanks has been returned to Ukraine after being repaired in Poland from battlefield damage, the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) announced on Twitter on Oct. 2.

More repaired tanks will continue to be delivered in the future, as others are still undergoing maintenance, PGZ added.

On July 24, Germany and Poland reached an agreement on the establishment of a repair center for Leopard 2 tanks used in Ukraine.

It was previously reported that NATO planned to open a larger repair and maintenance facility in Poland for Ukrainian military hardware, primarily for tanks and armored vehicles.

According to Forbes, only five of Ukraine's Leopard 2 tanks have been destroyed during the ongoing counteroffensive as of Aug. 28. The losses reportedly occurred in the early weeks of the counteroffensive on the southern front line near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.