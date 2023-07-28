Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: NATO to open repair center in Poland for Ukrainian equipment

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 9:04 PM 2 min read
American, Polish, and Slovenian soldiers take part in the Anakonda-23 NATO military exercises
American, Polish, and Slovenian soldiers take part in the Anakonda-23 NATO military exercises in Nowa Dęba, Poland, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO plans to set up a logistics and repair center for Ukrainian military equipment near Polish Rzeszow, roughly 100 km from Ukraine's border, the Globe and Mail reported on July 28, citing Polish and Canadian officials.

"We are going to establish a maintenance facility in partnership with the U.S. and the U.K. No intent to have a large Canadian presence," one of the Canadian officials reportedly said.

According to the Canadian newspaper, the main role of the center will be repairing Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles.

Rzeszow Mayor Konrad Fijolek told the Polish paper Gazeta Wyborcza on June 13 that NATO will station a permanent base near the city, with U.S., U.K., and Canadian troops deployed there on a permanent basis.

The sources cited by the Globe and Mail said that Fijolek is making the facility "sound bigger than what it is in terms of people" and that no Canadian troops would be stationed in Rzeszow long-term with their families.

The city of Rzeszow with roughly 200,000 residents became an important logistics hub between Ukraine and its Western partners. Its airport, protected by Patriot air defense systems and 1,700 U.S. soldiers, is a crucial conduit for Western military aid flowing to Ukraine.

On July 24, Germany announced that it agreed with the Polish government on repair centers for Leopard 2 tanks used in Ukraine. The facilities are expected to be created at factories in two Polish cities, Gliwice and Poznaz.

Poland to double the size of military in response to security threat
The size of the Polish military is being nearly doubled in response to the threat posed by Russia and Belarus, Polish deputy prime minister Yaroslav Kaczynski said during a visit to the town of Koden near the Belarusian border on July 27.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
