Ukraine receives $450 million in foreign defense aid in 2021

by Illia Ponomarenko January 11, 2022 8:15 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian T-64 main battle tank, pictured during drills at the Desna training ground on Sept. 7, 2020. (Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Amid Russia's ongoing war, Ukraine in 2021 ended up getting a total of nearly $450 million in defense assistance, mainly from the United States, UK, Lithuania, and Latvia.

The shipments to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression included weapons, vehicles, medical equipment, munitions, and many other items, according to Ukraine's military.

In particular, Kyiv received a total of 55 HMMWV vehicles (more commonly known as Humvees) provided for free by the U.S., along with 84 rigid inflatable boats sent to Ukraine's Special Operations Force.

The U.S. also shipped a new batch of 30 FGM-148 Javelin launch pads and 180 missiles and provided Ukraine's navy with two more Island-class patrol boats -- also at no costs upon Ukraine other than transportation fees.

The UK in 2021 sent 20 landmine rollers SPARK, according to the military.

Latvia in early 2021 contributed by providing Ukraine's Armed Forces medical branch with seven Land Rover Defender vehicles, while Lithuania sent as many as 450 military-grade armored vests for Ukrainian troops to use.

In late December, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into force a defense appropriations bill for the year 2022, allocating $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine. But according to Ukraine's ambassador Oksana Makarova, Kyiv is likely to get even more aid in 2022 from the U.S.

On Jan. 11, CNN reported an additional $200 million in aid being approved by the White House.

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
