Ukraine receives 1.5 billion euro tranche from EU

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received another 1.5 billion euro tranche from the European Union's 18 billion aid package, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on March 21.

"Our support helps keep Ukraine running while (it's) defending itself," von der Leyen wrote. "Together, we're writing Ukraine's European future."

The European Council agreed on allocating 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on Dec. 15. Loan funds will be transferred to the state budget in installments throughout the year.

Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros on Jan. 17.

The 18 billion euro support package aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.