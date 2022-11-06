Prosecutors open 10 cases against Russia’s ‘ecocide’ in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the list of ecocide crimes includes damage caused to a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv in June, attacks on oil depots, as well as the killing of 800,000 chickens by Russian troops in late October at a farm in the city of Svyatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has caused more than $37.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's environment, according to Ukraine's Audit Chamber.