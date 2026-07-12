Lindsey Graham dies from illness after returning from Kyiv trip

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 on the evening of July 11 from a "brief and sudden illness" after a recent trip to Kyiv, his office announced on July 12.

The Republican senator from South Carolina was recently in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 10 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and progress on a Russian sanctions bill in the U.S.

Graham also visited the factory of Skyfall, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, and backed U.S. partnerships with Ukrainian drone makers.

According to NBC, Graham was back at his Capitol Hill home when emergency services responded to a call reporting a "cardiac arrest."

An ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, Graham was seen as one of the most pro-Ukraine voices in the Republican Party and consistently backed U.S. military support for the embattled country.