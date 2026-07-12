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Lindsey Graham dies from illness after returning from Kyiv trip

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by Dominic Culverwell
Lindsey Graham dies from illness after returning from Kyiv trip
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 on the evening of July 11 from a "brief and sudden illness" after a recent trip to Kyiv, his office announced on July 12.

The Republican senator from South Carolina was recently in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 10 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and progress on a Russian sanctions bill in the U.S.

Graham also visited the factory of Skyfall, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, and backed U.S. partnerships with Ukrainian drone makers.

According to NBC, Graham was back at his Capitol Hill home when emergency services responded to a call reporting a "cardiac arrest."

An ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, Graham was seen as one of the most pro-Ukraine voices in the Republican Party and consistently backed U.S. military support for the embattled country.

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Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

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