Ukraine not mentioned by name in Putin's New Year address

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2023 8:09 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin at the 4th Congress of Russian Railway Workers, on Dec. 15, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not mention Ukraine by name, nor the "special military operation" — the Kremlin's dubious term for its war against Ukraine — in his short and muted New Year address on Dec. 31.

The pre-recorded speech aired just before midnight as Russia's eastern regions ushered in 2024 and ran just under four minutes, which is significantly shorter than last year's address. Putin only mentioned the war in passing by thanking Russian soldiers.

"Today, I want to address our servicemen to all those who are on duty, at the front lines of the fight for truth and justice: You are our heroes and our hearts are with you," Putin said in a recording of the speech pub.

In his address, Putin claimed that 2023 was a year of unprecedented unity in Russian society.

“What united us and unites us is the fate of the Fatherland, a deep understanding of the highest significance of the historical stage through which Russia is passing," he said.

"We have repeatedly proven that we can solve the most difficult problems and will never retreat because there is no force that can divide us and make us forget the memory and faith of our fathers."

Putin also left out of his address a Dec. 30 incident in Russia's western city of Belgorod in which Moscow claimed a Ukrainian air strike killed at least 20 people and injured more than 100.

Unlike last year's speech which Putin gave alongside Russian soldiers and called for sacrifice, Putin made his brief address with the traditional backdrop of the Kremlin walls.

Amid the ongoing war, authorities in several Russian cities, including in Moscow, canceled fireworks displays as they pledged to send money to the front rather than purchase New Year decorations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
