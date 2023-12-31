Skip to content
US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war

by Rachel Amran December 31, 2023 2:58 AM 2 min read
Political Minister Counsel of the US Mission to the UN John Kelley at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine on Dec. 29, 2023 (UN News/Twitter) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."

Russia called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following an attack on Belgorod on Dec. 30 that allegedly killed 20 people, including two children. Nearly 111 are also reportedly injured. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

"The United States mourns every civilian life lost to this conflict, and all conflicts worldwide," Kelley said. "We have not lost sight of the fact that ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war...Just as we discuss issues openly and plainly in this Chamber, Putin should be honest with his people about the true and mounting cost of his war."

Kelley emphasized the importance of contextualizing the Belgorod attack with Putin's motivations for the war and its effects on the Russian people.

"Every day the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine continues, and Putin is responsible for the senseless and unnecessary loss of life. This is his war. It is his war of choice...Russia alone is responsible for starting and prolonging this war in violation of the UN Charter and for the resulting loss of life."

Russia has vowed retaliation for the alleged attack, however, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv generally does not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian soil.

The day before explosions were reported in Belgorod, a city only 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Russia launched a massive wave of strikes against Ukraine that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others.

According to RBC-Ukraine, unnamed sources in the intelligence service reported that Ukraine launched a missile strike on military targets in Belgorod in response to Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities the night before.

Several hours after the alleged attack in Belgorod, Russia sent at least six missiles into downtown Kharkiv, injuring at least 26 people and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Zelensky: Russia will be held responsible for every strike on Ukrainian cities
“For every Shahed drone, for every Russian missile, there will be a fair responsibility of the terrorist state, both political and very practical,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address on Dec. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
