Ukraine not developing weapons of mass destruction, Foreign Ministry says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2024 11:36 PM
A view of the building of the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Feb. 2, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Ruslan Kaniuka / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine is not planning to develop weapons of mass destruction and remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said in a statement issued Oct. 17.

The statement came after the German media outlet Bild reported that Kyiv is preparing to develop nuclear weapons. The story cited an unnamed Ukrainian source.

"We officially refute the insinuations of unnamed sources in the Bild publication regarding Ukraine's alleged plans to develop weapons of mass destruction," Tykhyi's statement read.

"Ukraine has been and remains a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)... having renounced the world's third-most powerful military nuclear capability. Ukraine, which has made the greatest contribution to international peace, security and nuclear non-proliferation in history, is now facing nuclear blackmail from the terrorist state of Russia."

Earlier on Oct. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky that he told Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in September that Ukraine must either join NATO or pursue nuclear capabilities for protection.

Zelensky then clarified the comments, saying that Ukraine is not pursuing nuclear weapons and the remarks were made to emphasize the failures of the Budapest Memorandum.

Under the 1994 agreement, referenced in the Foreign Ministry's statement, Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for receiving security guarantees from the U.S., the U.K., and Russia.

"Ukraine is convinced that the NPT remains the cornerstone of the global international security architecture," the ministry's statement said.

"Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to comply with the provisions of the NPT and remains a responsible participant in the international nuclear non-proliferation regime."

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
