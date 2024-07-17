Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Missing Persons, Humanitarian crisis, Prisoners of war, Interior Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine lists 42,000 citizens as missing persons

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2024 8:47 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Relatives and friends of Ukrainian soldiers missing in action against Russian troops, specifically in the direction of Bakhmut, hold portraits and placards during a rally calling for actions from the authorities to find them, at Independence Square on April 13, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine lists 42,000 citizens in its unified register for persons missing under special circumstances, an Interior Ministry official said, Ukrinform reported on July 17.

The register collects data on people who have disappeared due to war, occupation, or natural and man-made disasters.

The figure underscores the humanitarian impact of Russia's full-scale war, which is accompanied by deportations, kidnappings, and a large number of deaths among both the military and civilians in Ukraine.

"Overall, the register has collected information on 51,000 persons missing under special circumstances since its launch" in May 2023, said Dmytro Bohatiuk, the head of the Interior Ministry's missing persons department, adding that 42,000 are listed in the register at the present time.

The latest figure is a considerable growth since April, when Ukraine's Chief Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, revealed that almost 37,000 Ukrainians are considered missing.

The ministry also possesses data on 7,000 people whose whereabouts have already been established, including 3,000 former prisoners of war who are alive and well and 4,000 killed people, mainly soldiers, Bohatiuk said.

Ukraine reports on the number of people in Russia's captivity only sporadically. Authorities said last November that 2,384 soldiers and civilians remained in Russian hands, though several prisoner exchanges have taken place since then.

This number does not include Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, Belarus, or occupied territories, whose numbers exceed 19,500.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.